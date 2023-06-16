MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held its annual graduation for those who successfully completed their mentorship program and graduated from their respective high schools.

On Thursday evening, 276 graduating mentees and 600 high school juniors and seniors of the program joined together at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens to be honored for their achievements, highlighting their resilience and determination.

Many who walked the stage were the first in their family to receive a high school diploma. Hispanic students made up 62% of the graduating class.

The guest speaker was Victor Fontanez, a 21-year-old self-made motivational speaker, entrepreneur and barber.

Fontanez is known by his social media handle Vic Blends, described as the most famous barber in the world and the leading motivational voice of the new generation.

For decades, Big Brothers Big Sisters has paired caring role models with disadvantaged children to help shape their future and allow them to reach their full potential.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.