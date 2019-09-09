Inmate hospitalized after transport van collides with truck in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An inmate was taken to the hospital after the van he was traveling in was involved in a crash in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash, located along Northwest 41st Street and 127th Avenue just after 11:45 a.m., Monday.

The man was transported to the hospital by a private ambulance. Officials said he was in stable condition when he arrived

7Skyforce HD captured skid marks on the road where the other vehicle, a truck with a vehicle trailer attached, remained stopped.

Miami-Dade Police said the inmate transport van collided with the trailer from behind.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The other inmates that were in the van were transferred to another van and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where they were originally headed.

