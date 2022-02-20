FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A prison inmate died earlier this week during a transfer in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed that person died Monday during a transfer from Dade Correctional Institution, located south of Florida City.

The Miami Herald reported the death was the result of a fight involving correctional officers.

Officials said they are investigating, and 10 officers have been placed on administrative leave.

One officer has since resigned.

