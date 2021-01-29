Inmate accidentally released from TGK back behind bars

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida inmate who was released from prison by mistake is back behind bars.

Eduardo Cabana Orama was taken back into custody, Friday morning.

The inmate, who is serving time for a 2010 conviction for throwing a deadly missile and probation violation, was accidentally released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday.

His release led to a days-long search across South Florida, until he appeared at his own Zoom court hearing on Thursday.

What led to the accidental release remains under investigation.

