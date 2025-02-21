MIAMI (WSVN) - A turkey vulture in trouble is getting the help it needs at a Miami wildlife hospital.

The injured bird is no ordinary patient at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station. Officials said it’s the facility’s 45,000th.

“It’s a big milestone, and we are proud of having helped so many birds in our history, because 45,000 is from when we opened our doors in 1980,” said Marianna Niero with the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

The turkey vulture was found on the Venetian Causeway weak and unable to fly.

Despite a wing injury, the vulture should be released sometime in the near future.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.