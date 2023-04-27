MIAMI (WSVN) - A seabird is on the mend after being saved on Miami Beach.

The injured pelican is currently in the care of the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

The big bird was found stuck in the sand on a shoreline near 69th Street.

An Ocean Rescue lifeguard took the bird the experts after realizing it wasn’t moving.

The bird is being cared for by the team at the Seabird Station and will hopefully be flying again soon.

“Once he gets a little bit stronger, then he will be able to fly. We go into our outside pens; it’s kind of like the second stage of rehab,” said Dr. Amanda Burke, a veterinarian at the station. “Once they go out there, they learn how to fish on their own again, fly back and forth in the flight pen, and then, once they get cleared, then they’re out for release.”

Hopefully, Burke said, that will happen in about three weeks.

