MIAMI (WSVN) - A nocturnal bird flew free after having previously been grounded in South Florida.

The staff at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station released the chunky bird, known as a “Chuck-Will’s Widow”, back into the wild on Tuesday night.

Doctors at Seabird Station nursed the bird back to health after he had crashed into something while flying. His muscles contracted on impact and he suffered injuries to his eyes and head.

The bird is known to be migratory and can usually be seen in the fall and spring in South Florida.

Seabird Station officials said the bird has recovered and he will get back to his migration path towards South America.

