CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - An infant died and six other were taken to the hospital following a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Cutler Bay, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Toyota sedan and a silver Ford sedan were traveling north on the Turnpike when the Toyota rear-ended the Ford near Southwest 211th Street and Quail Roost Drive, at around 3:15 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said four people, including a 3-month old and a 1-year-old, were inside the Toyota.

All four occupants were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The infant was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford Sedan, who was the only person inside the car, was transported to Jackson South Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A woman who was also involved in the crash was seen being consoled by a first responder.

Troopers shut down the roadway wile they investigated.

About two and a half hours after the crash, investigators said, a vehicle crashed into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser that was blocking the entrance to the Turnpike while assisting with the crash.

A police officer and the driver of the other car involved were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Troopers have since reopened the Turnpike.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

