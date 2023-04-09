DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of aspiring South Florida first reponders came closer to reaching their goal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Saturday hosted an induction ceremony for their newest cadet class.

The cadets will train with some of the best in the field in order to learn to keep South Florida safe.

For the 13 inductees, the ceremony marks the beginning of their dreams.

“Once they graduate from the program, they take that wealth of knowledge, and they utilize it for the next step in their career,” said MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah.

“The hardest part of my journey is keeping a strong mentality. I have to keep that strong mindset at all times, so it’s just really all mental,” said MDFR Cadet Paloma Vidarte.

After they complete their training, which will last at least one month, the inductees will officially become part of MDFR’s cadet program, where they will continue their work.

