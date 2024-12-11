MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens officials are advising residents and visitors to expect heavier-than-normal traffic around Hard Rock Stadium during the Rolling Loud Festival this weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes from Thursday to Sunday accordingly to avoid delays.

The festival’s 10th edition features headliners Future, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti, with additional performances by Sexyy Redd, Bryson Tiller, Miami natives Rick Ross and JT, among others.

Festival hours run from 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and 1 p.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle services will operate from locations in Miami, Miramar and Aventura.

For wristband registration, ticket options and additional information, visit RollingLoud.com.

