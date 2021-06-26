MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a wing of a condominium building in Surfside crumbled to the ground, officials in the City of Miami and at least two other South Florida cities have ordered immediate inspections of their older residential high-rises.

Miami officials on Saturday said the evaluations will apply to buildings six stories and higher that are 40 years old and older.

Officials urge associations to retain structure engineers immediately. They have 45 days to provide their findings.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has ordered all cities in the county to conduct similar audits.

The cities of Sunny Isles Beach and Hallandale Beach have already ordered similar inspections of their high-rises.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.