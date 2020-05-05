In video, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau unveils COVID-19 recovery plan

MIAMI (WSVN) - While many businesses across the Greater Miami area remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials in charge of promoting the region as a tourist destination have come up with a recovery plan.

A video unveiled Tuesday looks ahead to a time when visitors return to South Florida, breathing life into an industry that continues to struggle during the shutdown.

“Sometimes moving ahead is what moves us forward,” a voice-over narrator says in the clip.

The video celebrates the region’s “sun-drenched attitude.”

“It radiates from everything, from every corner and from everyone,” the voice-over narrator says.

The video, produced in English, Spanish and Creole, is the work of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau for its “Miami Shines” campaign.

“Not just the sunshine, but the shine of our people, the shine of our places,” said Roland Aedo, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s chief operating officer.

The campaign’s goal is to generate excitement and, when businesses begin to reopen, encourage local residents to have “staycations” in the area.

“We are asking people to come out of their caves. They’ve been sheltered away for way too long, and to come to our hotels, our restaurants,” said Aedo.

Officials said they’re also hoping locals then tell the rest of the world about it by using the hashtag #MiamiShines on social media.

“Telling people what a great time you had, if you did,” said Eric Jellson, area director of marketing and strategy for Kimpton Hotels. “This is, more than ever, the time to share great experiences, memorable experiences.”

While there’s no set timeline at this point, officials expect a gradual reopening to begin sometime in June, and they want the people of Miami-Dade County to remember this.

“Hospitality has taken it on the chin. They have been impacted more than most, and they need our help more than most, as quickly as possible,” said Aedo.

The video closes with this message: “We can’t wait to welcome you with open arms. Until then, we stand by you as you stand by, ready for our Miami sun to shine brighter than ever. Let’s shine together.”

