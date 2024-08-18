MIAMI (WSVN) - Venezuelans in South Florida came together in downtown Miami to sound off on the crisis in their country.

Protesters who gathered at Bayfront Park on Saturday afternoon said they want the United States to do more to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to release vote tallies to back his claim of victory in last month’s presidential election.

Maduro claims he beat opposition candidate Edmundo González, but the opposition said they obtained vote tally sheets that show they won by a wide margin.

Venezuelans in South Florida, like demonstrator Paola Araujo, want Maduro to accept those results.

“My life was in risk in Venezuela, but I’m still here, fighting for Venezuela, fighting for the truth,” said Araujo. “The truth is that Venezuela is free now, and we have a new president, thank God. We’re just waiting for the transition and for Maduro to leave.”

The U.S. government recognized González as the winner of the election.

