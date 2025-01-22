MIAMI (WSVN) - Two former employees of a City of Miami agency are taking legal action against its chairman, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The former employees of Bayfront Park Management Trust filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday evening claiming Carollo used public money for personal gains — like a yacht party and overpaying his friends.

They also said Carollo pushed them out of their jobs when they started asking questions about how money was being handled.

The Bayfront Park Management Trust is an agency that maintains the city’s Bayfront Park.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Carollo’s attorney has not responded to 7News’ request for a statement.

