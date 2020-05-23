In flyover, Air Force, Coast Guard aircraft lead salute to local front line workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Aircraft from the U.S. armed forces flew over South Florida in a show of support and solidarity to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

While planes usually take flight across South Florida as part of a Memorial Day weekend tradition, it was a little different this year.

Hospital staff and onlookers got their best view of the America Strong South Florida flyover at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Saturday.

“It’s a nice to know that we’re not alone,” said hospital pharmacist George Mena.

F-16 jets from Homestead’s Fighter Wing Air Force Reserve Command soared above spectators in a V formation. The salute to local health care heroes also featured the U.S. Coast Guard’s MH-65 helicopter and HC-144 plane.

“It was an amazing experience, great feeling when they flew by,” said Mena.

Mena said he brought his family with him in his day off.

“The kids loved it, especially Andrew, the boy, so hopefully next year they’ll get to see the real show,” he said.

Even though it has been an unusual holiday weekend this year, Mean said, the meaning behind it still flies high.

The thank-you flyover was seen by staff at more than 30 hospitals across South Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.