MIAMI (WSVN) - Immigration advocates are sounding the alarm, days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a special session to tackle immigration.

DeSantis called on the state Legislature to convene on the final week of January to help incoming President-elect Donald Trump crack down on illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, the governor outlined policies he would like to see passed in the Legislature, including appointing a state immigration enforcement officer and ensuring law enforcement is fully involved.

“We are going to require that law enforcement at both the municipal, county and state level, that they have max participation in any programs to assist the federal government with the enforcement of federal immigration law,” said DeSantis.

The governor reiterated that he wants Florida to lead the nation in enforcing Trump’s mass deportation plans.

“We in Florida have a sense of urgency to accomplish this mission,” said DeSantis.

But DeSantis’ presser added to growing concerns among immigration advocates who said the new policies will instill fear in the immigrant community.

“This is absolutely crucial. We see the crisis that is happening, we see the crisis that is looming ahead,” said Family Action Network Movement Lead Organizer Paul Christian Namphy.

“This community is on edge. This community is in fear,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien.

With the threat of deportations looming, officials with FANM said they have sent a letter to the Biden administration urging them to extend temporary protected status for Haitians through December 2028.

“The country that is going through the worst crisis in over 200 years,” said Bastien.

The organization’s plea for help comes just days after the Biden administration announced an extension of TPS to four other nations through 2026.

Meantime, Florida legislators are giving a preview of some of the bills they plan to propose when they convene in March.

Florida State Sen. Randy Fine, with immigration top of mind, filed a bill Tuesday that would prevent undocumented students from getting in-state tuition and attending some public universities.

“Why should an American, or a Floridian, lose a spot at the University of Florida or Florida State to someone who shouldn’t even be in our country?” said Fine.

Trump praised DeSantis’ call for a special session, but not all Florida Republicans are on board with the idea.

Hours after Desantis’ announcement of his intention to hold a special session, Florida Senate President Ben Albritton and Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez released a memo calling the special session idea “premature.”

