OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Immigration rights groups and family members of the detainees at the controversial immigrant detention center “Alligator Alcatraz” are speaking out and demanding sweeping action, including calling for its immediate closure, emergency health screenings and the relocation of all detainees amid growing concerns about the alleged deplorable conditions they’re being housed in.

The detention center in the Everglades has been open for nearly three weeks now and once again people were gathered at the base of the entrance to protest its existence and the conditions they believe the detainees are enduring.

Among those gathered outside the facility were public health workers and several activist groups including the Florida Immigrant Coalition, all of whom were calling for transparency about the alleged degrading and inhumane conditions inside the detention center.

Activist are even labeling the facility as a concentration camp.

One woman spoke with her husband on the inside, over speaker phone, who said he’s dealing with unsanitary conditions and security guards who are instigating amongst the detainees.

The Executive Director of Florida Immigration Coalition called the facility a violation of human rights.

“The detention conditions are unlivable, when you expose human beings to human waste in heat, in a hot environment, you propagate germs and therefore illnesses,” said Tessa Petit.

Detainees have told 7News that they plan to go on a hunger strike Tuesday as they believe they are experiencing delays to their processing. 7News is awaiting confirmation from those inside to clarify whether or not the strike is underway.

