MIAMI (WSVN) - A trip to a gym in Miami took a terrifying turn for a personal trainer who said he was carjacked at gunpoint shortly after he finished a workout with a client.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Raumar Hernandez shared his account of the tense moments when he found himself staring at the barrel of a gun.

“At first, I believed it was a prank,” he said.

But what Hernandez faced while he was putting air in his car’s tires was no joke.

“Next thing I know, they were yelling and screaming at me to give them my keys, give them my wallet,” he said.

The victim said he was robbed at gunpoint by two subjects who took his keys and his wallet, Tuesday morning.

“They started to search my pockets,” he said, “and they said, ‘Get in the gym.’ I walked away, they got in the car and drove off.”

The carjacking happened Tuesday morning outside the KO Zone off Northwest 54th Street.

“I’m very lucky to be here right now,” Hernandez said.

City of Miami Police units were quick to respond. Detectives started tracking Hernandez’s white Lexus sedan to a McDonald’s in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators said that’s where four teenagers fled the scene and were eventually caught.

Twenty-four hours later, Hernandez’s belongings were returned, including his Lexus.

“They wrecked the front of the car,” he said. “It’s going to cost me some money.”

Detectives were then able to connect Tyquan Ellis to the crime. The 22-year-old was arrested near the gym.

Wednesday morning, Ellis faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“Good morning, Mr. Ellis. You were arrested for one count of armed robbery or carjacking,” said Glazer.

“I wouldn’t think twice about coming here,” he said. “I think these guys just took an opportunity, saw me bent over and being defenseless.”

Hernandez has since returned to his workout routine.

“Let’s tip our hats to Miami PD and Broward [Sheriff’s Office],” he said.

Hernandez said he’s grateful for local law enforcement’s quick work.

“I’m glad they caught them, and I hope justice is done,” he said.

Police said they expect to make more arrests as they build their case.

