MIAMI (WSVN) - A trip to a gym in Miami took a terrifying turn for a personal trainer who said he was carjacked at gunpoint shortly after he finished a workout with a client.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Raumar Hernandez shared his account of the tense moments when he found himself in harm’s way, Tuesday morning.

Hernandez said he went from pumping iron in the gym to pumping air in his tires.

“I have a tire inflator, so I went doing that,” he said.

Hernandez said he was inflating his last tire when he felt a different kind of iron poking at his back.

“I was bent over, and I felt something in my back, which happened to be a gun,” he said. “At first, I believed it was a prank.”

But the hooded carjackers didn’t leave Hernandez with anything to laugh about.

“Next thing I know, they were yelling and screaming at me to give them my keys, give them my wallet,” he said.

The victim said he was robbed at gunpoint by the two armed subjects.

“They begin to scream profanities at me, and they started to search my pockets, and they went into my pockets and took my keys,” he said. “They said, ‘Get in the gym.’ I walked away, they got in the car and drove off.”

The carjacking happened outside the KO Zone off Northwest 54th Street and Third Avenue.

City of Miami Police units were quick to respond. Detectives started tracking Hernandez’s white Lexus sedan to a McDonald’s in Lauderdale Lakes.

The subjects even got in line to order, but police officers got there faster than their fast food.

Investigators said four teenagers fled the scene and were eventually caught by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Twenty-four hours later, Hernandez’s belongings were returned, including his Lexus.

“They wrecked the front of the car,” he said. “There’s probably some severe damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side. It’s going to cost me some money.”

Detectives were then able to connect Tyquan Ellis to the crime. The 22-year-old was arrested near the gym.

Wednesday morning, Ellis faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“Good morning, Mr. Ellis. You were arrested for one count of armed robbery or carjacking,” Glazer said. “He’s looking at a crime punishable by life in prison for the armed carjacking.”

“I think these guys just took an opportunity, saw me bent over and being defenseless,” said Hernandez

Hernandez has since returned to his workout routine.

“Let’s tip our hats to Miami PD and Broward [Sheriff’s Office],” he said.

Hernandez said he’s grateful for local law enforcement’s quick work.

“I’m glad they caught them, and I hope justice is done,” he said.

He’s also happy he has his life.

“I’m very lucky to be here right now,” he said.

Ellis is being held without bond.

Police said they expect to make more arrests as they build their case.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.