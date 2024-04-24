SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman involved in an apparent social media stunt that caused a scare at a day care facility in Kendall said it was all a misunderstanding and she regrets her actions.

7News cameras on Wednesday captured Estrella Maria Pereira as she walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following a night in lockup.

She later spoke with reporters.

“It was a poor decision, the wrong place, during business hours. I didn’t know there was a day care there,” she said.

Pereira and Miguel Ruiz were captured on surveillance video in a parking lot located feet away from Devon Aire Kiddy College, near Southwest 112th Street and 123rd Avenue, Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pair were spotted taking out two rifles out of a Corvette, adding that one of the weapons was loaded.

A parent called 911 after, investigators said, the pair aimed the weapons directly at the day care.

Pereira said it was a serious mistake.

“[Miguel] and I, we’re not bad people. We would never harm anyone or anything,” she said. “We’re bodybuilders, and we’re into the social media thing — YouTube channel, Instagram and so forth — and he thought it would be cool to take a picture with a gun, because with muscles and guns, and it sounds really cool, like, if you look at a photograph like that.”

What Pereira described as a photo shoot left parents disturbed and concerned for their children’s safety.

“Super dangerous as a father, or as a grandfather, as I am, to have something like that happen here,” said a man. “I’ve been coming to this skating rink since I was a kid, back in the days, and we had kids’ stuff here, but nothing like that.”

“I was shocked because what sort of people, why would they do that?” said a woman.

A Miami-Dade Police officer showed up at the scene and immediately ordered both Ruiz and Pereira to the ground. The facility immediately went into lockdown.

“We did everything in our power to protect the children that are here in the facility, and we followed every measure to stay safe,” said a worker with Devon Aire Kiddy College.

Both Ruiz and Pereira were arrested. They appeared in court Tuesday facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting a firearm near school property.

“It’s something different we don’t always see here,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “This is very frightening, I understand [Ruiz] may have been doing this for social media purposes or an advertisement.”

Ruiz is no stranger to posting his love for guns online, calling himself an “anabolic coach.” In a video posted online, he is seen repeatedly opening fire on targets and showcasing different types of guns he owns.

“Social media has gone a little too far,” said a man.

Ruiz posted bail but has not been released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

“I can’t take it back, unfortunately, but now we got in trouble for something completely ridiculous , all because of social media,” said Pereira.

Ruiz and Pereira have been ordered to stay away from the woman who called police and the day care center.

