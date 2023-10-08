MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A centenarian celebration was held for one very special Miami Gardens resident.

Marie Kennedy Patton celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday at the Miami Gardens Senior Center.

Wearing a tiara and sitting on a large pink and silver chair, she was surrounded by more than 100 guests from around the country.

Born in South Carolina, Kennedy Patton moved to Miami in 1952, where’s she worked and lived ever since.

The honoree said it feels great to reach the big milestone, and she thanked everyone who showed up for the special occasion.

“I want to thank all of my family, my friends, and I just thank everybody. I’m just so happy,” she said.

Kennedy Patton worked with the Lowell Dunn construction family until she retired at 95. She does her own shopping and laundry, and she regularly attends church.

