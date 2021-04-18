‘I’m grateful’: Man who lost leg after Little Havana hit-and-run shares ordeal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who lost a leg after, police said, he was run over by a hit-and-run driver in Miami’s Little Havana section said he’s thankful to be alive and only remembers part of his harrowing ordeal.

Mickey Barroso spoke to 7News through FaceTime from his bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sunday.

The 37-year-old described the moment he knew something had gone terribly wrong.

“What I remember was when I woke up, [and caregivers were] taking out the tubes, and I felt like I had a dream,” he said.

Barroso said he then looked down at his lower extremities.

“I just saw my leg gushing blood, and me screaming, like pointing at it, and then I just [started] screaming to the top of my lungs,” he said,

The patient, who occasionally winced and struggled to speak during his interview, said he has been in pain ever since Wednesday night’s crash.

“it’s excruciating pain,” he said. “My leg, I got amputated in my right leg.”

Barroso has since undergo multiple surgeries.

“They did another surgery yesterday for it. They took off more of the same leg,” he said, “just to wrap it up real good, with stitches and stuff,” he said.

City of Miami Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street and Eighth Avenue as Barroso was walking home.

Good Samaritans nearby did what they could to help him, but his injuries were too severe.

Barroso said that night is still a blur.

“I don’t remember nothing. Like, I remember a little bit, but not when I got hit or anything,” he said.

The patient has been unable to see his family in person and can only speak to them on FaceTime.

Meanwhile, detectives continue their search for the driver of a white Maserati Levante with damage to the front and windshield.

Despite his injury and long road to recovery, Barroso said he still feels blessed.

“It’s no joke, excruciating pain. I don’t even know what I’m feeling, but I’m actually feeling grateful, way too grateful, infinitely, universally,” he said, “because I’m alive, and I know I could’ve died.”

Varroso said he doesn’t know when he will be released from the hospital, but he hopes it happens soon.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.