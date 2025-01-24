DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A few days after President Donald Trump pardoned all the January 6 defendants, Miami native and leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, called a news conference to speak about his first few days of his freedom and his plans for the future.

Tarrio held the news conference at Doral’s Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine on Friday. The 42-year-old, wearing his trademark sunglasses, was flanked by his attorneys and his mother.

After greeting some of his supporters, Tarrio took some questions about the events that unfolded that day in Washington, D.C., and how his newfound freedom feels like.

Tarrio was serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of orchestrating a failed plot to keep Trump in power, which led to the Jan. 6 riot.

But at the Doral news conference, he reiterated he was not the mastermind behind what occurred at the Capitol. However, he did celebrate it when he watched it unfold on his TV.

He also said he doesn’t condone any violence against anyone, including police officers.

When asked whether he had any regrets, Tarrio said he doesn’t.

“I absolutely – I’m going to apologize for nothing. There is absolutely nothing I will apologize for, because I did nothing wrong, the Proud Boys did nothing wrong, and American patriots did nothing wrong,” he said. “Asterisk, there might be some people there that were violent, but the process was corrupt, so they do deserve a pardon.”

As for his plans moving forward, Tarrio said he wants to focus on his family, but he didn’t rule out a possible run for office in the future.

