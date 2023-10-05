MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Navy veteran is out of the hospital and sharing his story months after, police said, he was brutally beaten and robbed at a bus stop on Lincoln Road.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, the 70-year-old, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, detailed the terrifying moments when he was hit repeatedly along the 300 block of Lincoln Road back on June 27.

“He stomped me on my head and on my back,” he said. “I wasn’t bothering a soul.”

A proud American, the veteran wears his heart on his sleeve and his head.

“I’m proud of proud of being an American. I’m proud of being a veteran,” he said. “My father was a veteran, his father was a veteran, my great great grandfather. We were all veterans.”

But this retired serviceman from Miami Beach has been suffering in the aftermath of the attack.

“I’m going through total hell,” he said.

The victim said he was on his way to volunteer at the VA Hospital in Miami when a stranger beat him bloody.

The veteran, who was wearing his Navy baseball cap at the time, said his assailant targeted him because he noticed that he’d been in the military.

“He came by, he says, ‘I’ve got something for veterans,'” he said.

The victim said the Navy hat angered that strange man he’d never seen before. He tried to get away.

“Let me get to the bus stop with with these five other people there, and as I did that, he sucker punched me, and then came back and proceeded to attack me again,” said the veteran.

The attacker punched, kicked and stomped the victim, who said the mugger also tried picking his pockets.

7News obtained body camera footage of police arriving to Lincoln Road near Washington Avenue to render aid.

“Bing bing, hits me in the face with it and kicks me,” he is heard telling first responders in the bodycam video.

Since then, the veteran said, he has endured more struggle and loss.

“[I lost] several teeth,” he said.

Months later, he needs dental work after more serious medical treatment.

“I had to have spinal surgery I was in the hospital for two and a half months,” he said. “[Now I’m] using a walker.”

The victim said he used to walk up to 10 miles a day and help injured veterans routinely.

“I get emotional, because now I can’t,” he said.

He wound up back at the VA, but as a patient.

“I was the one needing help,” he said. “It’s put a lot of strain on my family.”

His wife, who has remained by his side as he continues rehab, also spoke with 7News.

“I’m very proud of him,” she said.

Meanwhile, police apprehended the suspect, Daniel Ciforelli, shortly after the incident.

A repeat offender, Ciforelli was charged with battery on a person 65 or older and several other offenses.

“It should be considered a hate crime to attack veterans,” said the victim.

Ciforelli is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.

As for the victim, he said he took the bus because he likes being around people. He said he won’t be doing that again.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.