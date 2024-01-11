MIAMI (WSVN) - During a Miami commissioners meeting held Thursday, Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo defended himself after a federal court order directed the U.S. Marshals to seize all of his possessions, including his Coconut Grove home and other properties, months after the commissioner lost a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit.

Carollo briefly interrupted public comment during the meeting.

“I’m fed up with the lies, the defamation, the slander, the corruptness, yes, that is coming from different angles here,” he said. “Those powers to be, want to block the sun with their finger and claim that the corrupt are the ones with the white hats.”

Back in June of 2023, a federal jury found the commissioner liable for harassing the owners of Ball & Chain, a music and entertainment venue in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. Carollo was ordered to pay $63.5 million in damages.

William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the owners of Ball & Chain, filed the civil lawsuit against Carollo in October of 2018, claiming the commissioner repeatedly used his position to bully the business because they did not support him politically, The owners claimed Carollo got police officers and Code Enforcement to try to shut them down.

“I’m ready to take on anybody, anyway they want to. I’m not going to be shut up,” Carollo said during the meeting. “They could put me on the streets if they want to and bring my tent. But they’re not going to shut me up.”

Five years later, U.S. Marshals were ordered to get everything he had so that he could pay off the more than $60 million judgment.

On Wednesday, Carollo’s attorney issued a statement that said in part, “Commissioner Carollo strongly believes that the judgment will be overturned and that all execution efforts should await this determination.”

The Ball & Chain’s lawyer, Jeff Gutchess, spoke to 7News about the federal court order.

“We’re gonna get money from the insurance companies separate from this, but for Joe Carollo’s own assets, we believe his house is worth $3 million,” he said. “We believe, from his own financial disclosures with the city, that he has another million and a half in assets that we’re going to seek to seize. We believe he has additional properties in Miami that we will seek to seize those as well, and then we’ll continue to garnish his wages.”

7News was told that those seizures could start in the coming days.

