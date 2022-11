SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami.

The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment.

One in ten babies are born pre-term in Florida.

