MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean International’s groundbreaking Icon of the Seas has docked at Port Miami for the first time, marking a historic moment in the world of cruising. The colossal vessel, the world’s largest cruise ship, arrived Wednesday, heralding a new era of vacations.

Icon of the Seas introduces an unprecedented fusion of vacation experiences, from serene beach retreats to thrilling theme park adventures and luxurious resort escapes. It boasts an impressive 20 decks, seven pools, nine whirlpools, and six record-breaking water-slides, making it a floating paradise for the anticipated 7,600 passengers.

Noteworthy among its innovative features is The Hideaway, unveiling the first suspended infinity pool at sea, 135 feet above the ocean, offering a beach club-vibe experience. The ship’s neighborhoods, each a destination in itself, cater to every taste and preference, ensuring an unforgettable experience day and night.

Icon’s seven-night voyages will explore the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The inaugural cruise is set for Jan. 27, featuring stops at St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Nevis, and the Bahamas’ Perfect Day at CocoCay.

With 28 different room types, including Royal Caribbean’s first Family Infinite Balconies and the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, Icon provides accommodation options for every traveler. The ship’s AquaDome neighborhood, an architectural marvel with a 55-foot-tall water curtain, promises tranquil days and vibrant nights with ocean views and next-level entertainment.

Sports icon Lionel Messi, named the official icon of Icon of the Seas last December, welcomed the ship in an exclusive naming celebration in Miami.

The $2 billion vessel is the first in Royal Caribbean’s new Icon Class, with two more additions, Star of the Seas in 2025 and another in 2026, on the horizon.

As Icon of the Seas prepares for its official maiden voyage, the world eagerly anticipates the unparalleled experiences and memories this groundbreaking cruise ship is set to deliver.

