NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he attacked his 72-year-old roommate inside a North Miami Beach home, then threatened to “kill all the officers.”

Luke Christopher Tikasingh is facing charges of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older and assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the men’s residence on the 1400 block of Northeast 170th Street.

The victim, who had been Tikasingh’s roommate for two weeks, told police he was visibly frightened after the suspect allegedly threatened to strike him in the head with a frozen water bottle while holding the bottle in his hand, according to the police report.

When officers arrived at the apartment building, they heard Tikasingh yelling and angrily moving items inside their unit.

After knocking and announcing their presence, Tikasingh reportedly yelled back at the officers. During negotiations with officers, the suspect continued to yell.

Then, according to arrest report, he threatened the officers, stating, “I will kill all the officers.”

The report goes on to state that Tikasingh intentionally threw a water bottle from his balcony in the direction of officers.

Shortly after, then officers entered the apartment and took Tikasingh into custody without further incident.

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