NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami family was stunned to find their Rolls-Royce was ripped off right in front of their home, and now the vehicle’s owner is going to great lengths to get it back.

Surveillance video captured the moment the luxury sedan was stolen right out of the family’s garage, at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Bob Benyo, the owner of the 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith, spoke with 7News on Friday about the theft.

“It’s such a violation of privacy. It is the worst feeling on the planet,” he said.

The subjects, seen wearing white T-shirts, exited a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan, ran up Benyo’s driveway and entered his garage by breaking into the left door.

“[The Wraith] is purple. It is one of six made in that color,” said Benyo.

Standing in the now empty spot where he parked the Rolls-Royce, Benyo said the thieves took the keys that were hanging up on the wall.

The security footage showed one of the thieves as he exited the left garage door, then slid under the middle door. Moments later, the car backed down the driveway, and both the Mercedes and the Rolls took off.

Benyo is a man who means business. He hired banner plane pilot Rob Maverick Ramirez to fly above South Florida on Friday afternoon with a sign that reads, “Stolen purple Rolls-Royce-reward” and including his phone number: 954-816-0806.

“I’m an open book. Call me. Find my car, get a reward,” said Benyo.

North Miami Police crime scene investigators combed for clues in Benyo’s garage.

Benyo believes his Rolls wan’t the only target.

“They took the key out of my Aston Martin. We think they were trying to take that also, since there was two of them and one guy driving the getaway car,” he said.

Benyo said he worked hard to purchase these cars.

“My wife deserved that car. It was anniversary gift. I worked my ass off my entire life to get the things that I have, just to have somebody come steal them? ” he said. “I wish I was home when they came.”

Benyo now has a message for those responsible.

“Never give up, never surrender. I want that car back. When I put my mind to something, I don’t stop. I will find that car,” he said, “and get a job. I mean, seriously. What’s the saying? Crime doesn’t pay? Eventually you get caught.”

Benyo said his family was home when the theft took place. Thankfully, none of them were harmed.

If you have any information on this theft or the whereabouts of the subjects involved, call Benyo at 954-816-0806 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

