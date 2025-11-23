SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out, one day after he shot and killed an intruder who tried to break into his home on Southwest Miami-Dade.

The homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified but spoke to 7News on Sunday, said he was forced to fire to defend his home on Saturday night, but didn’t mean to kill anyone.

“By him seeing my gun, I thought he would run to get off the porch. If he would have left there, there would have been no issue,” he said.

The man said he was in the bathroom when the four men arrived at his home near Southwest 141 Street and 110th Avenue.

“I was in the bathroom and I heard my mom scream, ‘Get off my porch before I called the police,’ so I’m startled. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on,’ so I grabbed my gun,” he said.

And that’s when he said things then took a violent turn. The homeowner said one of the men charged at him when they were told to leave.

“I go in the house. When I go in the house, he then barges at me and that’s when I shot him unfortunately,” he said.

After shots rang out, the other three men the subject was with ran away.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home shortly after the gunshots. Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the injured subject to a nearby hospital but despite best medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

The homeowner said his intention was not to kill him.

“I’ve lost my peace of mind. I have never had any situation like this ever in my life. I have never pulled a gun on anyone, let alone use it. So even when he was down, I was telling him, ‘Don’t die, don’t die.’ I was trying to help him. I wasn’t trying to kill him,” he said.

He said he later found out that the subject he shot had a fight with the other men.

“What we later found out, I don’t know if it’s true, was that they had an altercation with him, which is why he was here. He was running from them,” he said.

The homeowner said it’s unfortunate what happened.

“It’s unfortunate. My prayers go to him. That was the worst day of my life,” he said.

The incident remains under investigation by deputies.

