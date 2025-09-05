MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach man shared his account of the disturbing moments when he was robbed at gunpoint after being pushed into his apartment by a man who police said followed him home after getting off a transit bus.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, restaurant server Hugo Valez said he was walking home from work, as he’s done countless times in the 18 years he’s lived in North Beach, when he was targeted by a masked man.

Valez used his hands to mimic how the assailant pointed a gun at him on the night of May 24.

“[He pointed the gun] like that, and I say, ‘Oh,” he said as he covered his face with his arms.

The welcome home from hell came after a night at work and bus ride to his neighborhood, the 62-year-old victim said.

“[The robber] do like this, ‘Money! Dinero, dinero, dinero!'” said Valez.

Valez said the bandit ripping him off of $60 in cash he’d made waiting tables earlier that night.

The victim, a father and grandfather, walked a 7News crew through his surreal nightmare scenario first reported by 7News on Thursday night.

It all started on a Miami-Dade Transit bus, where surveillance shows Valez stalked, then followed in the street, as he walked toward his 76th Street apartment.

The victim confirmed he got off at the bus stop on Harding Avenue and 77th Street, walked a block south and stopped to check his mail before turning the corner to enter his unit.

Then the robber, identified by police as 32-year-old Laverick Corker, made his move. Surveillance video captured the moment when the suspect sneaked up and ambushed Valez at the entrance to his home.

“I was scared for my life, you know?” said Valez.

Luckily, he was wasn’t hurt.

Miami Beach Police officers responded to the scene shortly after. Detectives were able to trace Corker movements, thanks in large part to transit bus security footage, and weeks later, they arrested him in Miami Gardens — after the fear of God was put into a random victim fresh off a hard day’s work.

“I think of my family,” said Valez as he fought back tears, then sighed in relief.

Valez was back at work on Friday evening. He told 7News he now gets off at a more populated bus stop, just down the street, when riding home from work.

