MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Senior High School teacher has been arrested following allegations of engaging in inappropriate communication with two female students through social media.

The incidents began in October 2023, with 24-year-old Roger Alaniz allegedly initiating contact with the students.

Police said that one of the victims reported that Alaniz pressured her to give him her phone number and subsequently sent messages indicating romantic interest, causing her to feel uncomfortable.

According to the arrest report, Alaniz wrote his personal phone number on a paper the victim was working on, which she ignored.

Alaniz asked her numerous times “Have you added me yet?” and “When are you going to text me?,” to which the victim replied “I’ll do it later” the report states.

Alaniz then approached the victim with his phone and said “Put your number,” the report states. The victim reportedly felt pressured and entered her phone number in his phone.

The arrest report states that Alaniz and the victim engaged in normal conversation at first, but then Alaniz messaged her “I think I might have a crush on you. Is that weird?”

The victim reportedly told police that she felt uncomfortable and “purposely arrived late to class” or would “wait for friends to enter the class.”

Police said that the victim didn’t report it because “she didn’t want to give him the satisfaction that his comment affected her. However, she felt guilty about not reporting it because she could have stopped him from reaching out to other girls.”

Another victim reportedly recounted similar experiences, stating that Alaniz attempted to manipulate her by threatening her grades and asserting control over her academic future.

According to the arrest report, Alaniz requested to follow the victim on Instagram, which she accepted and asked him a question about an assignment. That’s when, according to the arrest report, Alaniz asked for her number and started to message her and they engaged in conversation about school and Alaniz gave her advice about personal problems with friends and boys.

The arrest report states that Alaniz asked “how far she sexually engaged with a boy” and “invited her to go out with him to watch a movie and drive her around town.”

When the victim began to ignore Alaniz, he told her “that her grades would be affected.”

The victim told Alaniz that she wanted a different teacher and he told her “she would not be able to get out of his class, and if she did, he would find her,” the arrest report states. The victim reportedly told police she did not report the incident sooner because she feared Alaniz.

On Wednesday, Alaniz was interviewed at the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, where he waived his Miranda rights.

His iPhone was impounded, and he was subsequently taken into custody without incident and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility.

7News received a statement by M-DCPS that reads in part:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly troubled by the concerning allegations made against the former employee, leading to his arrest. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, he was immediately reassigned away from the school while Miami-Dade Schools Police conducted their investigation, and his employment with the District was subsequently terminated. Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Alaniz is charged with two counts of offenses against students by authority figures and two counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.