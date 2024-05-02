SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Quick-thinking strangers on a Southwest Miami-Dade road turned into rescuers for the people trapped inside an overturned vehicle. One of these good Samaritans is now sharing his story.

Cellphone video showed the aftermath of a rollover wreck near the intersection of Southwest 56th Street and 122nd Avenue, late Wednesday night.

Two men were seen speaking to one of the occupants of the white car involved in the crash.

“Don’t move,” one of the good Samaritans is heard saying a woman inside the vehicle in Spanish.

The victims’ car crossed over a median and rolled over several times at around 11:30 p.m.

Lucas Wong, who recorded the video and attempted to save the victims, spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t thinking; I just went into like autopilot, basically,” he said.

Wong said he was driving down Southwest 56th Street moments before the crash happened.

“I noticed a car swerving, and it hit the curb, and the car flipped.” he said.

Wong was one of the men who pulled over to help.

“Opened the door, and I saw a woman being pinned under a car seat,” he said.

When he went to the other side of the vehicle, Wong said, he saw another woman dangling out of the car’s window.

“I thought she was dead, but we checked for a pulse to make sure she was breathing, make sure she was not moving,” he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene within minutes. First responders were seen taking the two women out of the heavily damaged car.

One woman was seen being helped to the sidewalk. Rescue crews placed another victim on a gurney.

In total, paramedics transported three people to the hospital.

While their conditions are unknown as of Thursday afternoon, the good Samaritans’ swift actions could have saved these three lives.

“I just wanted to help very badly, because I’ve been in car accidents myself where passers-by rendered assistance to me and helped me out of the vehicle, so I just wanted to return the flavor,” said Wong.

The victims’ identities remain unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.