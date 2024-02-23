MIAMI (WSVN) - An amazing splash and save occurred on Biscayne Bay in Miami after a local resident jumped into the water to rescue a dog.

Cellphone video captured by resident Sofia Ghodsi shows a dog jumping into the bay, early Thursday morning.

“I see a dog, like a track star, running towards the bay,” said Ghodsi.

But luckily, Ghodsi saw a good Samaritan following behind the dog.

“My heart was racing. I had to see that he was going to be a good Samaritan and save this dog and that he did,” she said.

Twenty-six-year-old Blake Lazarus climbed a barrier and jumped into the water to rescue the dog.

“I just love dogs,” said Lazarus.

Lazarus said his ongoing left elbow surgery recovery did not stop him from taking action when he saw the canine in distress.

“The dog wasn’t looking back, just kept running, so I stopped thinking he would stop right here and we could corner him,” he said, “but he just hopped this ledge and sent it over into the water. It was crazy, I didn’t really expect him to do it.”

A police officer called for help, but there was no time to wait, as the dog was drifting away along the seawall.

“Just swam with my right arm and held him a little bit with my left,” said Lazarus.

The police officer helped pull both of them out of the water.

“I love dogs and would hate to see anything happen to a dog so, again, if it was my dog, I would hope someone would do the same,” said the officer.

Ghodsi is thankful Lazarus took action and saved the dog.

“I think it’s amazing. We need more Samaritans like him. It was such an honor to witness that,” said Ghodsi.

The rescue video, filmed by Ghodsi, has over a million and a half views on social media as of Friday afternoon.

Both Lazarus and Ghodsi said they are glad that good news went viral.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.