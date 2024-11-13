HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah dog owner will sleep better now that his little Yorkie is back home, two days after she was taken from the driveway of his home.

Angel Achong reached out to 7News to share the story of his missing pup. He said the Yorkie, 6-year-old Mia, was in the driveway of the home when an unknown man approached the dog and took it on Monday.

Achong said the side gate was left open by accident, allowing the dog to slip out of his backyard unnoticed.

After the story aired, Achong said someone from Dania Beach reached out to them about Mia and dropped her off at their home hours later.

On Wednesday night, it was all hugs and kisses for Mia after she returned to her owner’s arms.

“I got my baby back,” said Achong.

The owner said he is relieved to hold his dog again.

“I’m just really glad that she’s back, and that gives me faith in humanity,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Achong shared surveillance video showing two men approaching the dog. One of them bends down and lures Mia over to him. He then picks her up and leaves the area in an SUV.

But Achong said the same man seen on video is the man who returned the dog back to their home.

“He said he saw her running around the block, and he wanted to pick her up. He had no idea this was her house,” said Achong. “His intention was to go to a vet and see if she was chipped and eventually try to find the owner, and if not, he wanted to keep her.”

Achong said the man watched the video on the news and reached out to the family to return the dog.

“I’m at peace, finally!” he said.

“Thank you to all!” said a woman.

The family will sleep happily on Wednesday night with an occupied spot for Mia on their bed.

