‘I fought’: Man mauled by pack of dogs in NW Miami-Dade shares ordeal

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man recovering from severe injuries described the harrowing moments when he came under attack by a pack of dogs while walking down a sidewalk in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Bandaged and bruised, Jacques Notis spoke with 7News on Sunday, five days after the brutal mauling.

But the victim is choosing to focus on the fact that he survived to tell the story.

“Jesus, he loves me,” said Notis, who asked not to show his face on camera.

Surveillance cameras captured Notis as he walked along Northwest 103rd Street near 12th Avenue around noon, Tuesday.

One dog is suddenly seen lunging at the victim, who falls to the pavement.

“I fought, I fought,” said Notis.

Moments later several other dogs are seen surrounding the victim.

“I say, ‘Help, help, help!'” said Notis.

That’s when several people rushed to his rescue. A witness said he was working in the back of a restaurant next door when he heard Notis’ cries for help.

“I didn’t even think about me. I was thinking about him,” said the witness.

The good Samaritan said he grabbed a two-by-four.

“I hit two of them, and I knocked them down on the floor,” said the man. “The other three, they got scared and went inside, and I was able to close the gate.”

According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, he was attacked by as many as five bulldog mixes.

Paramedics transported Notis to Jackson Memorial Hospital with severe injuries to his arms, chest and legs. He was rushed into surgery and spent about four days recovering there.

The dogs’ owner said the animals escaped from this gate. He believes one of the dogs may have triggered a sensor that kept the gate from closing, allowing them to get out.

MDAF crews hauled away the dogs.

“This is a very serious incident, and so we’re taking it very seriously,” said MDAF spokesperson Flora Beal. “They have been seized, and they are in our custody at the moment.”

​Meanwhile, Notis, who is a husband, father, and grandfather, is back at home. He said that despite what he’s been through, he still remains positive.

“I’m still strong. I’d like to work again,” he said.

The dogs’ owner told 7News he promises to pay Notis’ medical expenses.

