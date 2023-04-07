CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV owner who watched in disbelief as a tow truck driver broke into her vehicle and took valuables moments after removing it from a South Beach municipal lot is speaking out and sharing her story.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Roxana Levy said she’s still livid over the Jan. 20 break-in near the South of Fifth lot.

“He’s actually trying to steal or see what’s in here to try to take something,” she said, “and I felt totally violated.”

Levy watched 7News’ story about the break-in, which first aired on Thursday night and featured cellphone video she recorded from a nearby balcony on the day of the incident.

“It was horrible,” she said.

Levy said she was at work that day and had parked her Mazda SUV in a tow away spot.

Upon spotting her vehicle being towed, Levy said, she intruitively took out her smartphone and began recording the incident on video.

Moments later, the Beach Towing driver, later identified as 56-year-old Amaury Diaz, was seen pullong over along a bike path, getting out of his truck, walking toward the Mazda and opening the passenger side front door.

“I was like, ‘I got him!'” said Levy. “He’s actually rummaging and going through everything.”

Levy said Diaz stole petty cash and iPhone accessories from her SUV. Shortly after, she called police and showed them the video.

On Feb. 28, Miami Beach Police officers went to Beach Towing and took Diaz into custody.

“They called me, they said, ‘We’re just letting you know that we’re arresting him,'” said Levy.

Police body camera video obtained exclusively by 7News captured officers speaking to the suspect before he was taken away in handcuffs.

Thursday night, a 7News crew went to Beach Towing and asked for Diaz.

“He’s not here right now,” said an employee who then confirmed Diaz still works there.

When asked whether there was someone with Beach Towing who would be willing to comment on the incident or Diaz’s arrest, the employee advised 7News to return during daytime hours.

But Levy is talking, and she’s not mincing words.

“It’s wrong. We shouldn’t have to be putting up with that and worrying about something else. We have enough worries in our lives,” she said.

Diaz faces charges of burglary and petty theft. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

Beach Towing is contracted by the city of Miami Beach. A spokesperson said they take these matters seriously and urged anyone who has been victimized in this way to call Miami Beach Police.

