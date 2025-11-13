SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Southwest Miami-Dade made a smashing stop when he careened into an auto parts store and he’s speaking out about the scary experience.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash off Southwest 48th Street and 72nd Avenue, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Minutes later, 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as first responders helped an older man out of the vehicle involved and into an ambulance to be checked out.

After being checked out on scene, Benjamin Daniel was released by paramedics and spoke to 7News.

“I feel fine!” he said.

Daniel told 7News he’s fortunate to be walking away from the crash.

“I’m walking away from an accident that could’ve been a lot worse,” he said.

He said he lost control of his vehicle while on his way to a medical appointment.

“I feel very lucky, that three feet to the left or right and I drive into a wall,” he said.

As his car with front-end damage was being towed away, store employees were seen picking up the pieces left behind from the crash.

While the 89-year-old said he was fine, he feels embarrassed for the mess.

“The only thing is I’m embarrassed because I’m going to be 90 years old and everyone assumes that I don’t have enough sense to come out in the rain,” he said. “All’s well that ends well.”

Officials said there were no reported injuries.

Daniel said he hopes to get his car fixed, but if he can’t then he’ll try and get a new one.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.