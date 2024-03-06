SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer, once recognized for his hard work in the secret service, is now in jail after he crashed into a police car while driving under the influence.

Public records showed that Victor Montalvo posted bond, Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday while Montalvo was on duty, heading west on Southwest 72nd Street in his unmarked black Ford Explorer SUV when he struck an occupied marked police vehicle stationed on 72nd Street.

According to officials, the marked police car was blocking the inner lane to ensure the safety of road workers in the area. A police report stated that after the crash Montalvo “unsteadily” exited the SUV while the police officer in the marked vehicle checked on the workers.

A crew worker then reportedly told the police officer that Montalvo was “laying prone in the roadway.”

The officer then reportedly saw Montalvo reach for the front of his waist band, drew a semi-automatic firearm and took “what appeared to be a low-ready, prone, tactical-type position with what appeared to be a dazed or confused look on his face.”

Montalvo quickly dropped his gun after the police officer loudly ordered him to drop his weapon. The officer kicked it away and handcuffed Montalvo before placing him in the back of a police car.

At one point during the arrest, Montalvo said, “I drank too much,” to an officer. Other officers who arrived at the scene said Montalvo’s breath smelled of alcohol. Despite police telling him of the consequences of refusing a sobriety test, Montalvo refused to take one.

Police said while Montalvo was in the back seat of the police car, he peed himself.

The crash resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to both officers involved.

Montalvo, who had a 20-year tenure on the force, was charged with DUI and causing property damage. He was held in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $2,000 bond before his release. The 43-year-old has since been relieved of duty.

In response to the incident, Director Stephanie V. Daniels released a statement:

“As the police Director, I am disheartened by the recent incident involving one of my officers who was arrested for driving under the influence, while on duty. My officers are held to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty, and the actions of this individual do not reflect the core values of our department. The officer has been relieved of duty and we will continue to work with the State Attorney’s office throughout the judicial process.”

