DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A now former Miami-Dade Police officer, once recognized by the Secret Service for his hard work, was arrested after, officials said, he crashed into a police car while driving under the influence.

Public records showed that 43-year-old Victor Montalvo posted bond, Wednesday morning. 7News cameras were there as he walked out of jail and shook his head to questions he left unanswered.

“Anything you would like to say? I mean, you are a police officer, trusted to follow the law and enforce the law,” 7News reporter Jessica Holly asked.

A 7News crew was exclusively outside the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as Montalvo walked out and hid in a lobby as he waited for his ride. Once the ride arrived, he slipped out through a rear door and took off.

Investigators said the incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday while Montalvo was on duty.

The officer was heading west on Southwest 72nd Street in his unmarked black Ford Explorer SUV when he struck an occupied marked police vehicle stationed on 72nd Street.

Neighbors in the area reacted to the incident on Wednesday morning.

“Driving drunk … is just not something I can deal with,” said area resident Klaus Eylerts.

According to officials, the marked police car was blocking the inner lane to ensure the safety of road workers in the area. A police report stated that after the crash Montalvo “unsteadily” exited the SUV while the police officer in the marked vehicle checked on the workers.

A crew worker then reportedly told the police officer that Montalvo was “laying prone in the roadway.”

The officer then reportedly saw Montalvo reach for the front of his waistband, draw a semi-automatic firearm and take “what appeared to be a low-ready, prone, tactical-type position with what appeared to be a dazed or confused look on his face.”

Montalvo quickly dropped his gun after the police officer loudly ordered him to drop his weapon. The officer kicked it away and handcuffed Montalvo before placing him in the back of a police car.

At one point during the arrest, Montalvo said, “I drank too much,” to an officer. Other officers who arrived at the scene said Montalvo’s breath smelled of alcohol.

According to the arrest report, officer smelled “an odor of an alcoholic beverage on the defendant’s breath, see his watery eyes, hear his slurred speech.”

Despite police telling him of the consequences of refusing a sobriety test, Montalvo refused to take one.

While Montalvo was in the back seat of the police car, he peed himself, investigators said.

The crash resulted in injuries that were not life-threatening to both officers involved.

Montalvo, who had a 20-year tenure on the force, was charged with DUI and causing property damage. He was held on a $2,000 bond before his release.

In response to the incident, Director Stephanie V. Daniels released a statement:

“As the police Director, I am disheartened by the recent incident involving one of my officers who was arrested for driving under the influence, while on duty. My officers are held to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty, and the actions of this individual do not reflect the core values of our department. The officer has been relieved of duty and we will continue to work with the State Attorney’s office throughout the judicial process.”

