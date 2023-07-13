MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman who was left scarred and scared following a dangerous encounter with two vicious dogs is sharing her account of the attack and its ripple effects.

Gema Garcia spoke to 7News in Spanish as she recalled the terrifying attack after two dogs bit and ripped into her body.

“I was so afraid they were going to bite my jugular vein or the femoral artery,” she said. “I could have died. I couldn’t do anything, just scream. I was not able to defend myself against these two beasts on top of me.”

Garcia was left with bite marks and open wounds on her back, arms, legs and feet after the attack that happened behind her home along the 6400 block of Northwest Third Court in Miami, Friday morning.

The attacked happened at around 6 a.m as Garcia was heading out for her job as a nanny when she spotted two dogs roaming free.

“They simply looked at me; I ran, and they began to attack me,” she said. “They bit my ankle, so at this point, I was unable to move. They bit my ankle, my knees. The other dog bit my arm.”

Garcia then fell to the ground and hit her head on her car on the way down.

“I screamed with all my soul, believing so much someone will rescue me, and that’s exactly what happened,” Garcia said.

Neighbors were able to get the dogs off of Garcia, and she ran back into her home.

When police arrived, officers said, the dogs went after them.

One officer was forced to fire their weapon, which sent the dogs running.

Garcia was taken to Ryder Trauma Center and spent three nights in the hospital. She was released Monday evening.

Garcia is currently recovering at home, but is living in fear. One of the two dogs that attacked her has not been caught.

“It’s dangerous to be outside. It’s out in the streets,” said Garcia. “Owners needs to be more conscious and more responsible. Dogs are mascots, but at the same time, they are dangerous. They can kill someone.”

Garcia said Miami-Dade Animal Control is staying in touch with her regarding their search for the second dog.

Garcia’s job as nanny requires lifting small children, and with the injuries to her arm, she cannot continue to work. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help her with medical expenses. If you would like to help, click here.

