New video shows the moment two men assaulted a woman who was headed to work on Miami Beach.

City of Miami Beach surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows part of the crime that occurred April 9 along the Beachwalk. Victim Fay Ramlawi Benton briefly encounters two men before one of them places his hand on her body. She is then seen breaking free and escaping.

While much of the assault is obscured by trees, Ramlawi Benton said the men grabbed and groped her.

“That gentleman had me here, and they were both grabbing me, and I think they were trying to get me into the bushes,” she told 7News in April after the incident. “I kept on screaming and screaming. I remember saying, ‘ Get off me. ‘ I remember saying, ‘ Help. ‘ I remember saying, ‘ Stop.”

On Wednesday, the victim told 7News that one of the attackers arrested in the case, Misael Vargas, was convicted of battery. Court records confirm it.

Speaking to 7News on Wednesday, Ramlawi Benton said her daily route to work reminds her of the terrifying attack.

“That’s the route I take it to work, so every day I am reminded of that,” she said.

Body camera footage shows Vargas’ arrest, blocks away from where police said he grabbed and groped Ramlawi Benton.

The battery case against the second suspect arrested, Christopher Martinez, has since been dropped.

“At the end of the day, we all know that the system is broken,” said Ramlawi Benton

Although the battery charge against Martinez was dismissed, he was arrested soon after in a separate incident for disorderly conduct on Collins Avenue.

According to the arrest report, he continued “approaching female patrons inside [a] business, making them feel uncomfortable. As a result, several patrons left the establishment prematurely.”

As of Wednesday night, his case is pending. That alleged crime could be added to his long rap sheet.

Miami Beach commissioners have previously criticized what they describe as a revolving door in the Miami-Dade criminal justice system, saying that offenders like Vargas and Martinez continue to cycle through the courts.

As for Ramlawi Benton, the emotional recovery continues long after the attack.

“I had to take, um, different steps for myself, just for my own mental well-being,” she said.

Both Vargas and Martinez remain behind bars in Miami-Dade jail as of late Wednesday night.

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