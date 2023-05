MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers planning to travel on Interstate 95 late Thursday night will encounter southbound lane closures and a detour at State Road 836.

The highway will be closed southbound starting at 11:45 p.m.

Crews need to close SR 836 so they can move a crane across the interstate.

They plan to be done by 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.