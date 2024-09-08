NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck on the I-95 southbound ramp near northwest 135th Street experienced traffic troubles Saturday morning.

Dash-cam video captured the moments a white van veered left into the express lanes hitting another car and causing it roll on its side. The white van was sent over the median strip.

Traffic delays built up across both northbound and southbound roads as crews worked to clear the lanes. Only one person was injured and transferred to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.