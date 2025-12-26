NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck fire along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade led to a traffic nightmare for morning commuters.

Traffic cameras captured all southbound lanes shut down near Northwest 79th Street, at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene of the blaze and used foam to douse the flames. City of Miami Fire Rescue crews also responded to assist.

Another traffic camera captured southbound traffic at a standstill near Northwest 95th Street.

With the exception of an on-ramp at 79th Street, all lanes have since reopened, but southbound traffic remained heavy as of 7:30 a.m.

