I-95 reopens in North Miami after fiery crash leaves 1 injured

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes have reopened on Interstate 95 in North Miami after a crash caused a pickup truck to burst into flames, sending one person to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said the impact caused the white pickup truck to ignite and become fully engulfed.

The crash led to the closure of the highway, but just after 6:15 p.m., all lanes were back open to traffic.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition, but officials said it is not a trauma alert.

