NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade following a crash that led to the closure of three northbound lanes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash between the Northwest 103rd Street and 119th Street exits, just after 9:30 p.m., Friday.

A traffic camera captured backed up traffic near the location of the crash, just after 10 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

Investigators have not specified how many vehicles were involved.

