I-95 near NW 20th St. in Miami, I-195 closed amid peaceful march

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have shut down Interstate 95 near Northwest 20th Street in Miami and the Julia Tuttle Causeway due to a peaceful march taking place in the area.

City of Miami Police confirmed the closure between State Roads 836 and 112 in a tweet posted Sunday night.

Due to protests in the area, I-95 has been shut down in both directions between 836 and 112 expressways. Avoid I-95 in this area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ePwvGfSXVG — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2020

Minutes later, Miami Beach Police tweeted that they’d shut down the Julia Tuttle Causeway in both directions.

#Traffic Update: The Julia Tuttle Cswy (I-195) is closed in both directions. https://t.co/5rVCAohNCC — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 8, 2020

The announcements come after protesters gathered in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and marched in the area.

Protesters initially headed northbound on Northeast Second Avenue, then southbound on North Miami Avenue before going west along 20th Street.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The closures come two days after tense moments sparked between officers and demonstrators near ramps to the Julia Tuttle Causeway and I-95 on Friday. No arrests were made.

A countywide curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. remains in effect for Miami-Dade.

