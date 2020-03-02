I-95 in North Miami-Dade area to close for construction

MIAMI (WSVN) - All lanes of Interstate 95 will be closed in Miami and part of North Miami-Dade on three separate nights this week as part of the I-95 Design/Build Project.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation’s Miami-Dade office, the first full closure will occur early Tuesday morning when all southbound lanes will be closed from 1 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., at Northwest 62nd Street.

Then, on both Wednesday and Thursday, from 1 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., there will be a full closure of northbound I-95 at SR 112/I-195.

The work is part of a construction project involving the creation of five emergency stopping sites and the replacement of concrete pavement over traffic monitoring devices.

