MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers on Florida State Road 836 will be detoured overnight Thursday due to reconstruction on the Interstate 395 corridor in Miami-Dade County.

All travel lanes going eastbound and westbound between Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 17th Avenue will be closed off.

Roads will be closed from 11:45 p.m. on Thursday until 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

